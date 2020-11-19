Saved by the Bell Reboot Star Isn't Ruling out a Screech Return in Season 2

✖

Peacock's upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot will bring together much of the beloved series' original cast as it brings something of a next generation spin to the series, offering up something of a continuation of the original Saved By the Bell while mixing in a new cast of characters to give the whole concept a fresh, modern makeover. But while fans are eager to see returning favorites like Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies, there's one member of the original cast not appearing: Dustin Diamond as Screech. Now, Lauren says she doesn't rule out the possibility that he could return should the reboot get a second season.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lauren -- who reprises her role as Jesse Spano for the reboot -- said that a Screech return could be something to explore in future seasons.

"So, I don't know if he will make an appearance," she said. "We'll see if there's another season. Maybe it's something to explore, and I haven't talked to him in a long time."

She continued, "Honestly, since I think we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him, but not because of anything bad. I mean, he was always nice to me and he's had his journey, but really I've kept more in touch with Mark-Paul, Tiffani, Mario, and then, from time to time, Lark."

The official description for Saved By the Bell can be found below.

"In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

The Saved By The Bell reboot Wednesday, November 25th on Peacock.