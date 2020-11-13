Saved By The Bell Channel Launching On Peacock

✖

The original cast of Saved By The Bell are returning to Bayside once more in Peacock's new reboot revival of the series, but that's not all they're doing. Saved by the Bell will also have its own channel on the streaming service starting on November 16th in the lead up to the new show's debut on November 25th. The channel will be available for free and will include over 100 episodes from the original series, as well as from Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Vegas (via Deadline).

The new show will bring in classic characters and places (like The Max) and will introduce a new cast of characters to the mix, giving the archetypes of the original a modern 2020 makeover. The new cast includes Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and Mitchell Hoog, while John Michael Higgins will be the new person in charge of Bayside, playing Principal Toddman.

Longtime fans will want to dive into some of their favorite episodes ahead of the series premiere, as there will be many Easter Eggs from the original show according to Mario Lopez, some of which we've already seen referenced in the trailers.

For new fans, they'll have a chance to see what all the fuss is about before getting to know a new generation at Bayside.

The official description for Saved By The Bell can be found below.

"In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

