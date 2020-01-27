Saved By the Bell Revival Casts Zack and Jesse’s Kids

Out of all of the original programming headed to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, fans are especially curious to see how the Saved by the Bell revival will come together. The project is set to bring a modern-day twist to Bayside High — and now we know who will be part of that journey. On Monday, Peacock announced that Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli will all be part of its principal cast, two of whom will be playing descendants of the show’s original stars.

Hoog (Richard Jewell, Harriet) plays Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, privileged son of Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Cameli (Empire, Groundhog Dates) plays Jamie Spano, the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie Spano’s (Elizabeth Berkley) sensitive man-child son.

Velazquez (The Birch, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) plays Daisy, a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Pascual-Pena (Moxie) plays Aisha, Daisy’s fun-loving, but ultra-competitive, best friend. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside.

The Saved by the Bell revival will see Zack Morris now acting as the Governor of California. After getting into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, Morris introduces a proposal that sends the students from those closed schools to the highest-performing institutions in the state, including Bayside High. These new students will give the privileged kids at Bayside a little bit of the reality that they’ve been missing.

In addition to Gosselaar and Berkley, Mario Lopez is set to reprise his role as A.C. Slater. They will be joined by John Michael Higgins as Bayside’s Principal Toddman, and Josie Totah as popular cheerleader Lexi. Great News creator Tracey Wigfield will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. She will be joined by original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News). Lopez and Berkley are also set to produce.

“I’m okay, I mean me personally, with never seeing a reboot ever again,” Gosselaar previously told THR‘s Award Chatter podcast. “I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done… what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox. But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again… If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

