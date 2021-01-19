Saved by the Bell Revival Renewed for Season 2

✖

It's time to head back to Bayside, as the popular Saved by the Bell revival series is getting another go-round at Peacock. The iconic sitcom was brought back this past year, with the first season of its revival series debuting on the Peacock streaming service. Zack Morris, Jessie Spano, A.C. Slater, Lisa Turtle, and Kelly Kapowski all returned for the new series, which follows a younger generation of lead characters.

Peacock officially announced the renewal of Saved by the Bell on Tuesday morning, confirming that the popular reboot would return. The series has been a hit with fans ever since its 2020 debut.

Freaking Out because #SavedbytheBell is coming back for Season 2!!!! ✅ pic.twitter.com/xltlpX3OGp — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 19, 2021

The first season of the Saved by the Bell revival ended with a bit of a cliffhanger for fans of the series. After much of the season focused on the students of Douglas High being sent to Bayside, there was talk of the schools being separated once again. The season concluded with Daisy staging a walkout in order to keep the former Douglas students at Bayside.

“I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed,” executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement. “I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes. Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for Saved by the Bell, working alongside fellow executive producers Franco Barlo and Peter Engel.

All 10 episodes of the Saved by the Bell revival are currently streaming on Peacock, along with all 86 episodes of the original series.

Are you excited about the renewal of Saved by the Bell? What do you think is in store for Season 2? Let us know in the commend!