Schooled to Pay Homage to Jingle All the Way’s Turbo Man

Turbo Man is coming to a special holiday episode of Schooled, airing tomorrow on ABC. The toy, created for the ’90s flop Jingle All the Way with Arhold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad, will make an appearance on the series — and, according to executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, at least one Turbo Man used in the episode will be a screen-used prop from the original film. In an homage to the now-cult-classic holiday comedy, Goldberg has a new episode of Schooled that deals with “that eternal search for the ultimate holiday gift,” ranging from Beanie Babies to — you guessed it! — Turbo Man.

Per ABC, in this week’s episode CB (Brett Dier) seeks to obtain a Beanie Baby to win the affection of Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka). During his search he runs into Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) who scores the Turbo Man toy from the Jingle All the Way movie.

“Over time, there were many toys that people camped out for, waiting in long lines, and did the craziest things to obtain for that special someone on their holiday shopping list,” said Goldberg. “Whether it was a Cabbage Patch Doll, a Tickle Me Elmo, or a Beanie Baby, we recreated the scene from Jingle All the Way where they attempt to find a Turbo Man action figure.”

This is, of course, relatively par for the course for Goldberg, whose other sitcom — The Goldbergs, of which Schooled is a spinoff — regularly features crazy period-appropriate guests and gimmicks, most notably a memorable appearance by Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in last year’s Halloween episode.

“For 90s fanatics like me, Jingle All The Way has become regarded as a cult Christmas movie,” Goldberg added in a statement. “It has so many elements that makes it feel like a 90’s time machine – Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, endless Home Alone slapstick jokes that defy physics and of course a 90s superhero named Turbo Man.”

“The fact that Turbo Man was panned makes it now a collector’s item,” added Goldberg. “I’m actually one of the biggest Turbo Man collectors in the country, I even own screen used props that I was able to feature on the episode.”

He isn’t wrong: a quick glance at eBay will certainly turn up some results for Turbo Man — but they will run you between $50 and $450, depending on what you want and who’s selling. All for a movie that nobody thought would stick around in the public consciousness!

Schooled airs on December 11 at 8:30 ET/PT on ABC.