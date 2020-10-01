Scooby-Doo and Guess Who Welcomes Morgan Freeman to a Haunt in New Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is the most recent series to carry on the franchise's spooky legacy. The show has been around for just over a year, but it has already welcomed some very memorable guest stars in its time. Now, it seems like a brand-new legend is ready to partner with the Mystery Inc gang, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the episode in question. After all, it isn't every day Morgan Freeman meets Scooby-Doo, and their introduction must be seen to be believed.

The clip can be found up above for all you Scooby fans to enjoy. It follows the Mystery Inc gang as they go on another ghost hunt that leads them to a spooky prison. After the heroes are left stranded with their van crashed, the gang is shocked to discover Freeman approaching from the shadows.

If you want to check out this epic Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episode, you will be able to do so on Boomerang. The streaming service will offer up this episode and select others for free starting later today. You can check out the rest of the episodes joining Freemen's volume on Boomerang below:

The Phantom, The Talking Dog And The Hot Hot Hot Sauce (Kacey Musgraves)

The Last Inmate! (Morgan Freeman)

The Horrible Haunted Hospital Of Dr. Phineas Phrag! (Kristen Schaal)

The Hot Dog Dog! (Joey Chestnut)

A Moveable Mystery! (Gigi Hadid)

The Feast of Dr. Frankenfooder! (Alton Brown)

A Fashion Nightmare! (Tim Gunn)

Scooby On Ice! (Tara Lipinkski)

Caveman On The Half Pipe! (Chloe Kim)

The Crown Jewel Of Boxing! (Laila Ali)

The Internet On Haunted House Hill! (Liza Koshy)

The 7th Inning Scare! (Macklemore)

The Dreaded Remake of Jekyll & Hyde! (Sandy Duncan)

As for this scary good episode, you can read more about its story and Freeman's role in the synopsis down below:

(Photo: Warner Bros Animation)

"Scooby Doo and the gang are investigating mysterious ghost sightings at an old haunted prison that’s been abandoned and derelict for over a hundred years. The Cheever State Penitentiary outside Cleveland, Ohio, has been closed since the 1930s, but it’s said to be one of the most haunted places on earth. On the trail of a scary ghost, our gang accidentally bumps into none other than Morgan Freeman who’s here making a documentary about the place. When the ghost attacks, our gang and Mr. Freeman team up to solve this mystery. All the while, Mr. Freeman does a documentary with narration regarding our gang and how they solve the mystery in something of a combination “Nature Documentary," "True Crime" and our mystery-solving gang in their natural habitat."