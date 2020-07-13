The Suicide Squad Director Wants to See a Crossover With Scooby Doo

✖

Director James Gunn would like to see a Suicide Squad and Scooby-Doo crossover. The filmmaker shared that idea on Twitter today while answering fan questions and people are trying to wrap their heads around it. Of course, a ton of Marvel fans would like to see Mystery Inc. head off to solve a mystery with the Guardians of the Galaxy. But, due to legal licensing issues, that’s probably not going to happen. However, over on the Warner Media side of things, Scooby and superheroes is something that could possibly happen. Fans of a certain age probably remember episodes of Scooby-Doo where the gang teamed up with Batman & Robin on occasion. Well, just take an already zany concept to a natural ending point, and there it is. It’s a little bit violent, but, there are creative ways to maneuver around that stuff to make the bad guys palatable for the kids.

Gunn wrote, “Scooby & the Guardians might be unlikely considering it's Warners/Disney. But, you know, an animated Mystery Ink/The Suicide Squad film is always possible.”

Scooby & the Guardians might be unlikely considering it's Warners/Disney. But, you know, an animated Mystery Ink/The Suicide Squad film is always possible. https://t.co/gK782sXk5X — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

Scooby has had some interesting turns on film, with Scoob! being the latest effort. However, a ton of the fanbase has a soft spot for the films Gunn wrote with the franchise In fact, there were plans for the movie to be PG-13 originally, which really threw fans for a loop.

"The movie was originally meant to be PG-13 and was cut down to PG after like 3 parents were outraged at a test screening in Sacramento. The studio decided to go a more family friendly route," Gunn said last year. "Language and jokes and sexual situations were removed, including a kiss between Daphne and Velma. Cleavage was CGI'd over. But, thankfully, the farting remained. I thought at the time the rating change was a mistake," he continued. "I felt like a lot of teens came out for the first film and didn't get what they wanted (and didn't come back for the sequel). But today I don't know. So many young kids loved those movies, which is pretty cool."

Scooby-Doo got released back in 2002, followed by Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed in 2004. The films were directed by Raja Gosnell and starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. Neil Fanning provided the voice of Scooby.

Would you love to see this crossover happen? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.