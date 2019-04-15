‘Scooby Doo’ Gets One Unexpected Anime Makeover

Scooby Doo has come a long way over the years, but the iconic cartoon has not stretched every boundary. Despite its resurgence, anime has yet to invite the Mystery Inc. crew over to solve a case, and one fan has fixed that with a rather surprising makeover.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as Pep gave their take on the crossover. It is impossible to overlook the Scooby Gang in this drawing, but they don’t look quite the same.

In fact, it seems as if the sleuths just walked out of an episode of Crayon Shin-Chan. No… really.

What if Scooby-Doo, but also Shin-chan? pic.twitter.com/7RQINlUsQN — Pep (@PepVerbsNouns) April 7, 2019

As you can see above, Fred is looking plenty bulky with his thick makeover. The minimalistic look suits the ascot-wearing detective, and Daphne even manages to pull her look off.

To the right, Shaggy and Velma can be seen standing side by side. The girl has got her round face framed by some thin glasses, and Shaggy’s outfit fits him as loose as usual. Of course, Scooby Doo can be found in this makeover, and he is taking the center spot. The expressive pup looks all sorts of cute with his tongue out, and fans admit this art style oddly suits the franchise.

Still, that is not to say the tone of Crayon Shin-Chan would fit Scooby Doo. The Hanna-Barbera cartoon has some TV-14 moments every now and again, but it cannot compare to this long-running anime. In fact, the Japanese series is known best for its odd humor that relies on Shin-chan saying inappropriate things. Still, the anime is considered a family friendly show given its slice-of-life theme, so who knows? Maybe Scooby Doo and Shin-chan can team up to solve a supernatural case one day soon?

So, do you think this anime makeover suits the Scooby Gang or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

