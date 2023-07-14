Secret Invasion: Dermot Mulroney Breaks Down His Major Stunt From New Episode

Marvel Studios just unveiled a very eventful episode of Secret Invasion that had a ton of major moments and reveals. Secret Invasion was initially released to mixed reviews, and it seems to be picking up from that very slow start. From everything we've seen in the first few episodes, Secret Invasion will probably be one of the most impactful series that Marvel Studios has released on Disney+ so far. One of the most major moments from the latest episode involves a big stunt for Dermot Mulroney, and we had the chance to speak with him about it. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had a chat with Mulroney about his stunt, and the actor detailed how it was made possible.

"You got it exactly. It was its own separate set, its own separate day. It had nothing to do with the cars and the helicopters and the guns and all that," Mulroney revealed to us. "They built a gimble. That's what the machine is called and it spins this way like a clothes dryer, a front loading clothes dryer. And so to these big iron wheels that they weld together and they make for this stunt shot, one shot, maybe there's two cameras built into the car. They'll strap me in. It's been tested completely with stunt men. With the way they strapped me in, double strap, clipped in harness, et cetera. This is how they would do it. And then then they turn the mother on and we go. I'm in there alone like a Disney ride. It literally is. It was exhilarating."

"I think we did it maybe a half a dozen times. It would go about four or five times. They had it perfectly programmed, but it's an electric mode. I mean, it's a guy with a stop button and a go button, but it had some either go faster or go slower. So they were refining that and tweaking camera. My tie landed in my face one time. That's no good. We gotta go again." The Secret Invasion star added.

Kevin Feige on That Big Secret Invasion Reveal

During the events of the latest episode of Secret Invasion, it is revealed that James Rhodes / War Machine is actually a Skrull and fans didn't know what to make of that. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently discussed the reveal and stated that Rhodey has been a Skrull for quite some time now.

"We needed to have a character that one would not expect to be a Skrull," Feige recently said. "Don was on board for this reveal of playing and revealing another side of Rhodey and revealing that, yeah, Rhodey has been a Skrull. When we have amazing actors, like Don, that have been with us for so many years, we very much treat them as partners in the creative collaboration. It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven't seen before."

Feige went on to way that fans will have to wait a little longer to "understand exactly how long he's been a Skrull. We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn't him."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion focuses MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they begin to handle an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion is exclusively streaming on Disney+.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.