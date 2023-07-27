Secret Invasion Director Explains Major Death Decisions (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has finally released all episodes of Secret Invasion on Disney+, and it started off with so much promise. Secret Invasion was released to mixed reviews, and as the series progressed, fans started to show signs of fatigue. Marvel makes a lot of tough decisions and ends up killing off some fan favorites in Secret Invasion, with an original Marvel Cinematic Universe actor dying in the first episode. There is also another death that comes in the form of another fan favorite character that we don't want to spoil, so don't read any further if you haven't seen the season finale of Secret Invasion. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with director Ali Selim, and he explained why these characters had to die.

"Well, as you must know, some of those decisions are way above my pay grade and way above my time on the MCU, so I can't even speak to why, but they're very good friends, Nick Fury and Talos. It's a beautiful love story that's almost on par with his marriage to Varra," Selim explained to us. "And so my job is to make it as heartfelt and gut-wrenching as it can be in the moment. They cremated his body in episode five. This story does take place in 2023, 2024, so I can totally see a Nick Fury story that takes place prior to this where who knows who's going to show up, and if a story takes place after 2023, 2024, anything's possible in the MCU. They'll come up with a reason why he's back. I don't really know what the ultimate plan was other than it really makes for a gut-wrenching, isolating story for Nick Fury within the walls of these six episodes."

"Oh, what did we do? When somebody gets killed, it's not necessarily their last day on set. So I think from the time he got killed until the time we said goodbye to Ben Mendelsohn was probably eight months. So the idea that he was dead was never the... But I think Ben is one of our finest living actors, as I would say that of almost everybody in this series. There's something really special about him, and I found something really special in the scenes with him and Sam and in the scenes with him and Emilia Clarke, a real soul to the show. I just made a speech to how much I love him at the end when he left, and then he probably turned on his boombox and lit up a cigarette and walked away, so." The Secret Invasion director added about on killing off Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are exclusively streaming on Disney+.

