Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Welcoming Olivia Colman to the MCU

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big series on Disney+, and fans are super excited to see the next installment of Phase 5. Secret Invasion is going to make its way into the streaming service next week, showing us what Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been up to since Avengers: Endgame. Not much is known about the show, but it will feature a few familiar faces like Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman as well as introduce us to some new ones like Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman. The latter of which has a close relationship with Fury in the series. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to speak with Jackson for Secret Invasion, where the actor opened up about welcoming Colman into the MCU.

"No, of course not," Jackson revealed to us. "I just, I know this is how we're going to do it in this moment. You know, there was nothing like 'This is how we do it. Here is a whole new genre, whole new story, a whole new way of looking at what was happening in this world and she killed it."

"But we were so excited to meet each other. I think we both got quite giggly and clappy. But I do remember there was a great big Sam's hand went we're going to have fun and coming from, you know, a man who's down so many of these films who is clearly universally adored on set as well. Everyone sort of doing their job and then they sort of perk up because Sam's arriving on set and just go we're gonna have a good time. It was such a lovely, a lovely welcome." Colman added.

Will Samuel L. Jackson Return as Nick Fury?

"I love playing him, and I love the fact that they're opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has," Jackson previously revealed to Empire Magazine. "So hopefully I'm not done, and in this new phase of the MCU I'll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way."

"I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I've been trying to do for a while. It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life." The Secret Invasion star added.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.

What do you think about this? Are you excited for Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!