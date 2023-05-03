Marvel Star Samuel L. Jackson Addresses MCU Future After Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson addressed his future in the MCU after the show ends. Empire Magazine had a giant cover story about the Marvel series. In the interview, the Nick Fury star acknowledged that the future could be a bit hazy for everyone's favorite spy. But, Jackson still loves putting on that eyepatch and would like to do so again. After all, the question that hung over a lot of Phase 4 and the ensuing projects is who exactly is going to bring all the disparate Avengers back together again. It's clear that the Skrull insurgency is going to be a bit grittier than fans might expect. But, the idea of Jackson not embodying Nick Fury is hard to wrap your head around, no matter how dire the situation seems.

"I love playing him, and I love the fact that they're opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has," Jackson admitted. "So hopefully I'm not done, and in this new phase of the MCU I'll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way."

"I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I've been trying to do for a while," he continued. "It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life."

What Else Is Coming In Secret Invasion?

A previous interview with Jackson highlighted how much Secret Invasion is about Nick Fury's personal journey. This is a man who was absolutely sure of the world around him. Now, all of that has been thrown into question by forces outside of his control. The Skrulls are angry and done waiting for old promises to come due. Fury finds himself back on Earth after a good long while. Everything has changed for both him and the audience since the end of Avengers: Endgame. That will provide drama all on its own.

"There are things I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out [making Secret Invasion]," Jackson said in a past interview. "The minds behind what happened during The Blip are fantastic. That's a part of what we're uncovering when we do this series. The place that Nick Fury is in, the evolution of his story, or the de-evolution of his story... It's giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the 'bad-assery' of who Nick Fury is, and I've had a good time doing that and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

