Agents of SHIELD Fans Bummed After Quake Misses Secret Invasion Trailer

Sunday, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe received another extended look at Secret Invasion, the Samuel L. Jackson-starring series hitting Disney+ later this summer. While the trailer gave fans plenty of new looks at the spy thriller, they were left without a glimpse at the potential return of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, a character that last appeared on ABC's Agents of SHIELD.

Though there's been no serious rumors or reports of the character's Marvel return, fans speculated on a potential cameo throughout the weekend after finding out a new Secret Invasion trailer was on the way. That speculation didn't come from nowhere as Quake was a major figure in the comics run the series is based on, becoming one of Fury's most trusted advisors and forming the supergroup Secret Warriors under his instruction.

After much fan speculation in 2021, Bennet took to her Instagram story to say she has no involvement in Secret Invasion whatsoever.

"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is," Bennet explained. "I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this. I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at target. To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and your messages I know are out of such excitement and it's out of such a pure place, and I love everyone so much."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.