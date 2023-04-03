Agents of SHIELD Fans Bummed After Quake Misses Secret Invasion Trailer
Sunday, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe received another extended look at Secret Invasion, the Samuel L. Jackson-starring series hitting Disney+ later this summer. While the trailer gave fans plenty of new looks at the spy thriller, they were left without a glimpse at the potential return of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, a character that last appeared on ABC's Agents of SHIELD.
Though there's been no serious rumors or reports of the character's Marvel return, fans speculated on a potential cameo throughout the weekend after finding out a new Secret Invasion trailer was on the way. That speculation didn't come from nowhere as Quake was a major figure in the comics run the series is based on, becoming one of Fury's most trusted advisors and forming the supergroup Secret Warriors under his instruction.
After much fan speculation in 2021, Bennet took to her Instagram story to say she has no involvement in Secret Invasion whatsoever.
"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is," Bennet explained. "I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this. I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at target. To be clear, I love the enthusiasm and your messages I know are out of such excitement and it's out of such a pure place, and I love everyone so much."
Where is Chloe #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/lVT1QPRq14— QUAKE IN SECRET INVASION (@robbiereyesfan) April 3, 2023
quake fans have got to be crying we got nothing from that secret invasion tease— andres (@grandeschisms) April 3, 2023
I am in dire need of Daisy showing up. Quake is my too good of a character and important character in the secret invasion story line for her to not show up, i’m also biased because I love #AgentsofSHIELD— motion man (@captainbigbands) April 3, 2023
if quake is not in secret invasion I will be leading the downfall of superhero media as a whole. pic.twitter.com/euv3pJb1C0— M (@confessedliar) April 3, 2023
manifesting quake cameo di secret invasion— kia (@absinthed_) April 3, 2023
quake better be in secret invasion— l e a h (@centraleah) April 3, 2023
I was really hoping to see Quake, but I still haven't given up hope that Daisy will return in Secret Invasion https://t.co/waaxoyZWUo— Wyatt Ashlock (@WyattAshlock) April 3, 2023
Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ June 21st. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev