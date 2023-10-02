Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Moves to Food Network With New Holiday Special

Selena Gomez's Max cooking show Selena + Chef is headed to cable television. On Monday, Food Network officially announced Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, a four-part special that will premiere on their network. Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will premiere on the Food Network on Thursday, November 30th at 8pm. In the four-part Food Network special, Gomez will invite celebrity chefs — Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda —into her home to show off their favorite holiday dishes. The episodes will also have appearances from Gomez's Papa, Nana, and sister Grace, as well as her best friend, Raquelle Stevens.

"The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them," Gomez said in a statement (via Variety).

"With an incredible festive programming slate all season long, Food Network is the holiday destination for viewers and their families," said Betsy Ayala, head of content for food at Warner Bros. Discovery. "Offering special culinary moments is the way Food Network celebrates the holidays, so to have superstar Selena Gomez, who has more than 650 million fans on social media, open the door to her own home kitchen is a holiday dream come true for fans."

(Photo: Food Network)

What Is Selena + Chef About?

Selena + Chef features Selena tackling a new cuisine and guest stars a different professional chef, where they cover tips and tricks and how to deal with disasters in the kitchen. For each episode, the show donates $10,000 to the charity of the Chef's choice, often food related. The first three seasons were filmed in Gomez's home, while Season 4 is filmed in the Malibu house used on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.

In "Selena + Alex," the duo will cook roast beef and mashed potatoes in preparation for a tree-trimming party. In "Selena + Michael," Gomez and Symon will prepare a surf-and-turf Christmas meal with steak and lobster. In "Selena + Claudette," Zepeda prepares a Mexican feast featuring tamales. And in "Selena + Eric," the two celebrate the New Year with a brunch that includes shrimp with banana grits and malva pudding.

Is Only Murders in the Building Renewed For Season 4?

Gomez has gained a whole new legion of fans for her work on Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu series she stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. After three seasons of their trio of characters getting up to hijinks and solving multiple murders, Hulu has yet to officially confirm that Only Murders has been renewed for a fourth season, but series creator John Hoffman has high aspirations for the series.

"As many as they'll have us for!" Hoffman recently told ScreenRant. "I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, "Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that." I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."

