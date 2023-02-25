Only Murders in the Building Star Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for most of her life, getting her start on Barney & Friends when she was only 10 and going on to star in The Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place as well as the film Romona and Beezus, and more family-friendly projects before being featured in Spring Breakers in 2012. Since then, Gomez has been seen in many other projects, but her current big hit is starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the beloved Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Gomez previously had a very public relationship with Justin Bieber and she recently made headlines for commenting on a post about Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber (via Billboard). There are also rumors floating around that Gomez is feuding with Kylie Jenner (via TMZ) who she recently beat as the most-followed woman on Instagram. Well, it looks like all of the drama is causing Gomez to take a social media break.

This week, Gomez took to TikTok to announce she was taking break from her social media accounts. "I'm good," she explained in the video. "I love who I am, I don't care. I'm big, I'm not, I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this." She added with a laugh, "But I love you guys so much! ... And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Who Is Appearing in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is shaping up to be an exciting one. Not only are Gomez, Martin, and Short all returning but the new season is expected to feature Oscar-winner Meryl Streep as well as Marvel star Paul Rudd who was revealed to be the latest murder victim at the end of Season 2. The show's new season will also feature Grey's Anatomy fan-favorite, Jesse Williams.

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," series co-creator, John Hoffman previously said, adding the latest season is "swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

Only Murders in the Building does not yet have a release date.