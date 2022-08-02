Working Girl Reboot With Selena Gomez in the Works

20th Century Studios is working on a Working Girl reboot with Selena Gomez. Variety reports that the Only Murders in the Building star is in final negotiations for a starring role. Originally, the movie starred Sigourney Weaver with Harrison Ford and Melanie Griffith. Adapting the screenplay for the new project is Ilana Pena. The scribe created Diary of a Future President. It's unclear how 20th Century will handle adapting the 1988 story of a secretary who takes over a business while her supervisor recovers from an accident. That tension boils over when the boss tries to take credit for her successes. Gomez has been a fan-favorite on her current Hulu series.This isn't even the first attempt to adapt the property. There was an NBC series fronted by Sandra Bullock back in the 1990s.

Recently, the executive producer of Only Murders in the Building stuck up for Gomez when she was snubbed for an Emmy. John Hoffman finds her comedic talents essential for what they do over on the Hulu show.

"Our trio is the heart of everything and the reason for the success of this show," Hoffman said to Deadline. "They made all of that happen together, the three of them, with Selena being an essential part of that."

Hoffman added when Gomez's omission in the acting category came up, "I know everyone feels bad, but all our nominations are hers as well. Nominations are tricky, and you never know who is going to be included. It can feel unfair at times like on a day like today where we're all so celebrated, but I am so proud of her."

ABC and Hulu have been absolutely clear that they view the Gomez-led ensemble as a centerpiece of their digital offerings. In a statement accompanying the third season renewal, they said as much.

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate," offered Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

