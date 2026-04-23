Sequel to Cult Classic 1990s Comedy Canceled at Peacock (But There’s Still Hope)

We’re totally buggin’. Hollywood – and the major TV studios – has a fetish for nostalgic reboots and belated sequels, with new additions like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Commando and Conan sequels, James Mangold’s new Cop Land TV show, and the upcoming Miami Vice reboot with Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler all announced recently. The power players in the industry like to look backwards, especially when huge IPs can guarantee major established audiences, which makes the latest cancellation all the more baffling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Variety, Peacock’s planned sequel show to Alicia Silverstone’s cult comedy classic Clueless has been scrapped, almost exactly a year after it was initially announced. As if! No details were ever revealed for the sequel, other than the fact that it would pick up with Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz in her later years. The style icon, who was based loosely on the eponymous lead from Jane Austen’s Emma was 16 at the end of the 1995 original, so would be in her late 40s now. A devastating reminder of all our mortality. But sadly, the show is no more – at least at Peacock.

There is Still Hope For Clueless’ Sequel

Thankfully for anyone who is now devastated at the idea of the lost Clueless sequel, Variety says this may not be the end for the project. According to their sources, CBS Studios and Paramount “remain high on the project and the IP” and with the strength of the fanbase behind it, it “is expected to generate significant interest in the marketplace when it is taken out to buyers once again.” So there’s still some hope of a revival somewhere.

Silverstone famously returned as Cher for a Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten in 2023 (alongside frenemy Amber Mariens – played by Elisa Donovan). In that ad, Cher has cast off her former clueless state, but remains basically the exact same character, which is exactly what fans would want from a true revival. There was no word on whether Donovan or fellow co-stars like Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, or Justin Walker would return, though of course Brittany Murphy, who played Tai Frasier sadly died in 2009.

For anyone looking for more of a Clueless fix beyond the original movie, ABC’s 3-season sitcom continuation from 1996 reunited lots of the main cast, without Silverstone. The role of Cher was played in that show by Rachel Blanchard. It also crossed over with Melissa Joan Hart’s equally seminal show Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and while it’s not available to stream anywhere, the first season at least has been uploaded to YouTube.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!