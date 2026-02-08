7 Great 1990s Comedy Movies Nobody Talks About

When it comes to comedy, there’s no shortage of great movies. But few decades delivered as consistently as the ’90s: American Pie, Austin Powers, Home Alone, Clueless, Mrs. Doubtfire, Groundhog Day, Dumb & Dumber, The Mask, Happy Gilmore, and many others became massive classics of the era. Still, there were also plenty of titles that barely made a ripple and are totally forgotten today. And that’s the frustrating part, because many of those movies are genuinely entertaining thanks to their different sense of humor and willingness to take risks. Maybe now, with a new generation of viewers, they’ll finally get more recognition, since it’s fair to say they’ve aged well. But even so, most general audiences have probably barely heard of them, let alone helped change that narrative.

Of course, not every good movie becomes a classic, but this is a solid selection that easily could have, if only they’d been given more appreciation. Here are 7 seriously amazing ’90s comedy movies nobody talks about, but absolutely should.

7) Mystery Men

Mystery Men is the kind of movie that may have arrived too early, before audiences were ready for it. Still, today it carries a different kind of reputation among those who’ve actually seen it: it aged surprisingly well. A satire of the superhero genre, it flew under the radar back then while following a group of completely improvised heroes — people with no real powers trying to save their city after its true icon is captured. And the cast alone is worth mentioning: Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, Hank Azaria, and William H. Macy, all playing slightly pathetic takes on classic hero archetypes.

It’s true that Mystery Men doesn’t land every joke, but when it works, it really works. What the movie consistently aims for is poking fun at the idea of heroism, the need for validation, and even celebrity culture — themes that have only become more relevant over time. That’s probably why it eventually developed a cult following. Overall, it’s a comedy with real personality, weird in the right ways, and one that deserves far more recognition than it ever got.

6) Welcome to the Dollhouse

If you’re looking for a feel-good comedy with broad appeal and easy laughs, this probably isn’t the right movie. But at the same time, that’s exactly why it means so much to the people who give it a chance. Welcome to the Dollhouse follows Dawn (Heather Matarazzo), an outcast teenage girl trying to survive school, her family, and her own insecurities. It’s basically a string of small defeats, awkward situations, and painfully real moments — all filtered through dark humor.

What makes this film stand out is its brutal honesty, and even today, it’s not something that will work for everyone. There’s very little softness here, especially considering it came out decades ago, tackling bullying, rejection, and loneliness without holding back. Still, there’s something strangely human at the core of it all: Welcome to the Dollhouse is a comedy that’s more interested in making you feel something than making you comfortable. And because it’s an indie movie, it never fit the mold of mainstream ’90s comedies, which is a big reason most people missed it.

5) Party Girl

A completely niche movie rooted in underground culture, it’s no surprise that Party Girl never became widely talked about. Some people might recognize it because Parker Posey stars in it — but that’s pretty much it. In the story, she plays Mary, a directionless party girl who ends up working at a library after getting arrested, and the film follows her slightly awkward attempt to finally grow up. It’s a very simple setup, but it works thanks to its attitude and the fact that it’s set in a version of New York that doesn’t really exist anymore (which is part of the charm).

Overall, what makes Party Girl worth watching is its lead character, since everything revolves around her. Mary is chaotic, fun, and surprisingly easy to root for. On top of that, the movie understands that growing up doesn’t always mean changing who you are — sometimes it just means learning how to function better within your own mess. It’s the kind of comedy that’s really entertaining, but also carries a small lesson underneath, leaving you with a satisfying experience by the time it’s over.

4) Living in Oblivion

By this point, we’ve already seen a few movies on this list that never quite went mainstream, and their audiences suffered because of it. But in this case, things are even more narrowed down: to really enjoy it, you probably need some interest in behind-the-scenes stories, filmmakers, and even the logic of indie productions. Living in Oblivion follows an indie director (Steve Buscemi) trying to finish his movie while dealing with difficult actors, technical issues, and a handful of absurd creative decisions. And all of its structure plays with alternate versions of the same scene to show how a small change can turn into something big and disastrous.

Living in Oblivion is an unusual movie that’s funny because it nails what it feels like to try to make something creative and how hard that actually is. This is clearly a comedy made by someone who’s been there, and it shows. The humor comes from frustration, ego, and the constant feeling that the project is slipping out of control. And sure, even people who’ve never stepped on a film set might still connect with the dynamics. It’s smart, far from traditional, and basically a meta comedy made for people who love movies.

3) The Ref

Here’s a film that truly deserves way more attention than it gets. It’s honestly a shame that The Ref isn’t talked about more, especially for anyone looking for a genuinely great comedy experience or even something different to watch during the holiday season. The story follows the burglar Gus (Denis Leary), who ends up trapped inside the home of a couple who clearly can’t stand each other, turning into an unwilling referee in their collapsing relationship. It’s not slapstick, but it’s also not a light comedy, since most of the movie is just people verbally tearing each other apart (but that’s exactly where the humor lives).

Part of what makes The Ref so effective is that it doesn’t try to make anyone likable. The humor is sharp and deeply sarcastic, the script is easily the strongest part of the film, and because it doesn’t fit neatly into any traditional comedy box, it never fully connected with mainstream audiences and was ultimately forgotten. Every character is petty, exhausted, and loaded with resentment, which actually makes the story feel more grounded and real (and that realism makes it easier to relate to in unexpected ways, pulling you even deeper into everything).

2) Safe Men

Safe Men has a sense of humor that’s just a little too weird for most people to group it alongside their favorite, widely discussed comedies. The movie follows two failed musicians, Sam (Sam Rockwell) and Eddie (Steve Zahn), who are mistaken for professional safecrackers and end up tangled with the mafia. They have absolutely no idea what they’re doing, and the entire plot pulls its comedy from that incompetence. On top of that, the cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Paul Giamatti, and Peter Dinklage, which alone should be enough to grab the attention of comedy fans today.

It’s important to say that this isn’t a traditional comedy, but it doesn’t try to be: the tone is odd, the characters feel out of place, and the pacing can be uneven, but the performances are confident across the board. Today, Safe Men feels like the kind of movie you stumble upon by accident and end up liking way more than expected. It’s not perfect, and it won’t be for everyone, and weak distribution and ’90s-era marketing definitely hurt its chances back then. Still, anyone who gives it a shot now probably won’t regret it.

1) The Wrong Guy

If there’s a better definition of a “forgotten comedy,” it’s The Wrong Guy (even if there’s a clear reason for that). The story follows Nelson Hibbert (Dave Foley), a neurotic executive who believes he’s being hunted for murder and immediately goes on the run — without realizing that no one is actually after him. The premise alone tells you where the movie’s humor comes from: the entire comedy is built around that misunderstanding, especially as Nelson completely spirals while the world keeps moving like nothing’s wrong. And one of the best things about the whole production is just how committed Foley is to the role.

The Wrong Guy is always firing off jokes through paranoia, managing to balance stupid humor with smart comedy. There’s a good chance you’ll spend a lot of time laughing out loud (and if you rewatch it, you probably will all over again). The only real reason it became one of those movies nobody talks about is that it never got a proper wide release; it didn’t even reach theaters in a traditional way back then, circulating mostly through home video and TV. Naturally, it became a secret shared by only a small group of people. It’s a true comedy gem.

