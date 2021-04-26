Shadow and Bone Showrunner Explains Why the Book's Dark Ending Was Changed

✖

The new Shadow and Bone TV series on Netflix makes quite a few changes to the Leigh Bardugo novels it's based on, the majority of which fans of the books have praised the adaptation for. The biggest change came with the inclusion of the Six of Crows characters, but the trailers revealed their participation long before the show arrived. As far as Alina Starkov's story goes, most of Shadow and Bone's first season stayed close to the book, save for one big pivot in the finale. WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone!

At the end of the first book, when Alina breaks free from General Kirigan in the Fold, she escapes on foot with Mal and leaves the entire skiff to die in the shadows. It's a pretty dark turn for the otherwise heroic Alina. In the Season 1 finale of the series, Alina makes a much different decision, leaving Kirigan behind to die in the fold while saving everyone else on the skiff.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer talked a bit about this specific departure from the book, alluding to the fact that a different set of characters on the skiff called for a different conclusion. Plus, Alina's relationship to all of them factored into it a bit.

"We had a number of characters on the skiff with Alina in the finale, including ones not from the original book, and we all felt that their collaboration against the many enemies there is what would save them," Heisserer explained. "Their teamwork made it all possible. So the empathy for one another led to them saving each other and escaping as an allied group."

The beloved Crows characters weren't a part of the original Shadow and Bone trilogy, but their inclusion in the series meant that they were on the boat with Alina during the first season's climax. Leaving the boat alone in the Fold would've spelled certain death for Kaz, Inej, and Jesper.

If they did survive, they'd certainly see Alina as a villain. But they all helped to save each other, forming a partnership that will clearly define Shadow and Bone Season 2.

