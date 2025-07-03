One of the Best TV Shows of the Last Decade Just Landed on Netflix

Netflix is in the middle of one of its best weeks for new additions in quite a long time. July 1st was a huge day for the service, with dozens of popular movies and TV shows hitting the streamer’s lineup. One day later, Netflix released highly anticipated original sequel The Old Guard 2. That hot streak continued on Thursday morning, as the streaming service added one of the most acclaimed TV shows of the last 10 years.
July 3rd marked the debut of USA Network’s Mr. Robot on Netflix, bringing all 45 episodes of cyber-thriller conspiracy to the streamer’s roster. The series, which served as the breakout vehicle for Rami Malek, was highly acclaimed throughout its run on USA, which lasted from 2015 to 2019.
If you’re not familiar, Mr. Robot follows a hacker and cyber security expert named Elliot, who gets roped into a global conspiracy. Elliot is forced to play both sides of the shadowy conflict, while simultaneously dealing with his own instability. The series also stars Christian Slater as the titular Mr. Robot.
The series was added to Tubi’s free lineup a couple of months ago, which made it more accessible to all TV fans. However, a free service like Tubi requires ads when you watch anything. With Netflix, viewers can binge through the service without any commercial breaks (provided you have an ad-free subscription).
New on Netflix This Month
Mr. Robot is one of the big new titles on Netflix but it’s far from the streamer’s only new addition. Netflix added a slew of movies and shows on Tuesday, July 1st, including a massive comedy lineup as a part of its Summer of Comedy Cinema effort. Without being announced, films like Happy Gilmore, Anchorman, Tommy Boy, and Wayne’s World made their way to Netflix as the new month began.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below!
17 Again
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Annie (1982)
Blades of Glory
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
Coneheads
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Good Burger
Grown Ups
Happy Gilmore
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Night at the Roxbury
The Notebook
Old School
The Other Guys
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Road Trip
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
Tommy Boy
V for Vendetta
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Zoolander
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY