One of the Best TV Shows of the Last Decade Just Landed on Netflix

Netflix is in the middle of one of its best weeks for new additions in quite a long time. July 1st was a huge day for the service, with dozens of popular movies and TV shows hitting the streamer’s lineup. One day later, Netflix released highly anticipated original sequel The Old Guard 2. That hot streak continued on Thursday morning, as the streaming service added one of the most acclaimed TV shows of the last 10 years.

July 3rd marked the debut of USA Network’s Mr. Robot on Netflix, bringing all 45 episodes of cyber-thriller conspiracy to the streamer’s roster. The series, which served as the breakout vehicle for Rami Malek, was highly acclaimed throughout its run on USA, which lasted from 2015 to 2019.

If you’re not familiar, Mr. Robot follows a hacker and cyber security expert named Elliot, who gets roped into a global conspiracy. Elliot is forced to play both sides of the shadowy conflict, while simultaneously dealing with his own instability. The series also stars Christian Slater as the titular Mr. Robot.

The series was added to Tubi’s free lineup a couple of months ago, which made it more accessible to all TV fans. However, a free service like Tubi requires ads when you watch anything. With Netflix, viewers can binge through the service without any commercial breaks (provided you have an ad-free subscription).

New on Netflix This Month

Mr. Robot is one of the big new titles on Netflix but it’s far from the streamer’s only new addition. Netflix added a slew of movies and shows on Tuesday, July 1st, including a massive comedy lineup as a part of its Summer of Comedy Cinema effort. Without being announced, films like Happy Gilmore, Anchorman, Tommy Boy, and Wayne’s World made their way to Netflix as the new month began.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below!

17 Again

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Annie (1982)

Blades of Glory

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

Coneheads

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Good Burger

Grown Ups

Happy Gilmore

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night at the Roxbury

The Notebook

Old School

The Other Guys

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Road Trip

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

Tommy Boy

V for Vendetta

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Zoolander

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY