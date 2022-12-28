Shadow and Bone Season 2 Image Reveals SPOILER's Return

The Grishaverse is getting a major shakeup in the upcoming second season of Shadow and Bone. TVLine recently unveiled a new look at the sophomore season of the Netflix hit — namely, a still photo of a meeting between Genya (Daisy Head) and the Queen. Shadow and Bone is inspired by Leigh Bardugo's franchise of books of the same name, as well as the Six of Crows duology.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

(Photo: Netflix, TVLine)

What is Season 2 of Shadow and Bone about?

In Season 2 of Shadow and Bone, Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

"I mean, we have plans!" Bardugo told CBR when asked about a second season last year. "It's not up to us whether we get to execute them, but we have many plans and many books that have plenty of road on them. But as my readers have learned, I love a good cliffhanger. I want you to be satisfied at the end of the story but desperate for more, so I think Eric pulled that off quite well."

"I guess that was me just saying, 'I dare you not to give me another season, Netflix,'" showrunner Eric Heisserer added.

"That is a terrifying game of chicken you're playing!" Bardugo argued.

"It is a really terrifying game -- I don't think I should be doing that, but there I am," Heisserer agreed.

Are you excited for Shadow and Bone's second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shadow and Bone is set to arrive on Netflix in March 16, 2023.