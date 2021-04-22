Shadow and Bone Creators Tease Season 2 Plans

✖

This weekend, Shadow and Bone makes its debut on Netflix, bringing the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" of novels to life. The blockbuster fantasy series is set to bring the characters of both the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows franchises to life, and early reviews have indicated that the series will be a bonafide hit. While Netflix has yet to confirm if the series will be getting a second season, the sheer amount of source material within the Grishaverse has made some already begin to hope for as much — and according to Bardugo and showrunner Eric Heisserer, there's definitely a road map already in place.

"I mean, we have plans!" Bardugo told CBR with a laugh. "It's not up to us whether we get to execute them, but we have many plans and many books that have plenty of road on them. But as my readers have learned, I love a good cliffhanger. I want you to be satisfied at the end of the story but desperate for more, so I think Eric pulled that off quite well."

"I guess that was me just saying, 'I dare you not to give me another season, Netflix,'" Heisserer added.

"That is a terrifying game of chicken you're playing!" Bardugo argued.

"It is a really terrifying game -- I don't think I should be doing that, but there I am," Heisserer agreed.

Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Season 1 of Shadow and Bone is available on Netflix beginning Friday, April 23rd.