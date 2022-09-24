Shadow and Bone Season 2 Revealed in New Sneak Peak

It's time to head back into the Grishaverse. During Saturday's Netlix Tudum event, the streaming service revealed a brief — but nonetheless exciting — look at Season 2 of Shadow and Bone. The beloved fantasy series is inspired by Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" series of books, which include the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. The series premiered its first season in April of last year, and was renewed for a second season shortly after. Season 2 is expected to adapt the plot of Siege and Storm, as well as a newly-created storyline involving the Crows.

Welcome back to the Grishaverse! Here’s a sneak peek at Shadow & Bone Season 2 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/tnbpI8yEUB — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

"I mean, we have plans!" Bardugo told CBR when asked about a second season last year. "It's not up to us whether we get to execute them, but we have many plans and many books that have plenty of road on them. But as my readers have learned, I love a good cliffhanger. I want you to be satisfied at the end of the story but desperate for more, so I think Eric pulled that off quite well."

"I guess that was me just saying, 'I dare you not to give me another season, Netflix,'" showrunner Eric Heisserer added.

"That is a terrifying game of chicken you're playing!" Bardugo argued.

"It is a really terrifying game -- I don't think I should be doing that, but there I am," Heisserer agreed.

Shadow and Bone is set to arrive on Netflix in 2023.