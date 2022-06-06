Shadow and Bone Cast Provides Update on Season 2 at Netflix Geeked Week

✖

Netflix Geeked Week is finally upon us and the streaming giant is spending some time pulling back the curtain on some of the major releases it has in store. Monday, the first day of the week-long event, was all about what's to come in the world of television. Netflix has a lot of popular shows returning for new seasons in the future, including the acclaimed fantasy series Shadow and Bone, which is making its way back for Season 2. While Netflix didn't unveil any new footage, the cast of Shadow and Bone were able to offer an update.

Many of the cast members from Shadow and Bone (both new and returning) appeared in a video package to talk a little bit about Season 2. In addition to answering some questions about the upcoming installment, the cast confirmed that the new season had officially wrapped production, which is good news for anyone hoping to see more Shadow and Bone in the not-too-distant future. You can check out the video below!

Netflix has announced four new additions to the Shadow and Bone cast in Season 2, including Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan, who takes on the role of Tolya Yul-Bataar. As for the other new cast members, Anna Leong Brophy is playing Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson will play Nikolai Lantsov, and Jack Wolfe is set to take on the role of Wylan Hendriks.

In addition to the new cast members, Netflix is also promoting three returning actors to series regular status. Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, and Calahan Skogman will all be taking on bigger roles in the new season.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for the first season of Shadow and Bone:

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia.

