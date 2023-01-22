Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo

Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.

In a post on Instagram, Stone shared screen captures from her appearance on the episode writing "🤍 to the amazing @samsmith! What a fun weekend!" She also thanked Saturday Night Live and tagged the designer of her dress, her stylist, the hair stylist, and the makeup artist behind her look. You can check it out below.

As was noted above, Stone made her appearance during the performance of "Gloria". The song is the title track off of Smith's upcoming album but it is also the name of the 1999 film directed by Sidney Lumet in which Stone starred. The film was a remake of John Cassavetes' 1980 film, though the remake wasn't particularly well recevied by critics or audiences.

In addition to appearing during Smith's performance of "Gloria", Stone also appeared in a sketch at the end of the show alongside Plaza. And Stone's appearance in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live wasn't the only surprise appearance. The episode also saw surprise appearances by Amy Poehler as well as President Joe Biden. The President made an appearance via a video during Plaza's opening monologue where spoke about her being the most famous person from Delaware while Poehler joined Plaza in the episode with both of them reprising their Parks and Recreation characters. There were also surprise appearances by Drew and Jonathan Scott, a.k.a the Property Brothers as well as Tony Hawk in a sketch about the Miss Universe pageant.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)