Saturday Night Live: The Property Brothers and Tony Hawk Made Surprise Appearances

Saturday Night Live returned for its first new episode in a month last night, and it included some surprising cameos. We're not talking about Amy Poehler joining host Aubrey Plaza in reprising their Parks and Recreation characters, or even President Joe Biden popping in during Plaza's monologue, but the Property Brothers and Tony Hawk making cameo appearances during a sketch about the Miss Universe pageant. The bit (seen below) sees Keenan Thompson hosting the Miss Universe pageant, which he describes as "One of several shows still on the air where we rank women. But it's not what you think. We do it based off of looks."

Plaza, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Sarah Sherman, and Molly Kearney play contestants from different countries. They behave strangely, each shouting out their answers. Some of them are surprising regardless of delivery, such as Miss Denmark proclaiming that she'll be "dead" in five years. Some of Thompson's questions are even more perplexing, such as asking for their favorite television episode.

Ultimately, it's up to the judges to decide who wins. Those judges, for some reason, are Drew and Jonathan Scott, a.k.a. the Property Brothers, and Tony Hawk. The twins vote for Plaza's Miss France, while Hawk votes for himself. Kenan acts as surprised as the audience, saying, "Wow, it really is the Property Brothers and Tony Hawk."

Plaza's hosting gig comes following a year of critically acclaimed work, including the Netflix film Emily the Criminal and the second season of the HBO series The White Lotus. However, Plaza once auditioned for a place in the Saturday Night Live cast. It didn't go well for her.

"I didn't make it to the big, Lorne [Michaels] audition, the famous final audition, but I did a preliminary first-round showcase at UCB," Plaza said during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I did some characters. I remember one character I did was kind of like a Puerto Rican news reporter that was always trying to make all of the news stories like sexy, even if they were horrific news stories. I was just trying to like sex up the news or something."

Now that Saturday Night Live has returned from hiatus, another new episode will air next week. Next week, Michael B. Jordan will host with musical guest Lil Baby. Jordan's hosting gig comes ahead of his directorial debut helming Creed III, due out in theaters in March.