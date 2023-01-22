Saturday Night Live's M3GAN 2.0 Sketch Features Surprise Appearance by Star

Saturday Night Live imagined what M3GAN 2.0 will look like with a new sketch featuring a surprise appearance by one of the stars of the film! M3GAN really took over the box office this year as following a number of trailers that immediately went viral, the film was such a success in its opening week that it was no surprise to find that the Horror film was already going to return with a sequel. It's such a big deal online that Saturday Night Live just had to address it with the first new episode of the series for the year.

With special guest host Aubrey Plaza starring as the 2.0 version of M3GAN (with Chloe Fineman as the first M3GAN), the Saturday Night Live plays out what a sequel could look like if the film played more into its biggest audience. Further helping to cement the sequel sketch in place was a surprise appearance from star of the original and upcoming sequel, Alison Williams (who plays Gemma, the creator behind M3GAN who uses the doll to help her niece).

“M3GAN 2.0” this #M3GAN sketch was one of the best things. Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman nailed it and the way Allison Williams herself showed up at the end👏🏽🤣🔥#SNL pic.twitter.com/4tOoUpdMb0 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳 (@giselleb1234) January 22, 2023

When is M3GAN 2.0 Coming?

M3GAN was such a success when it released across theaters earlier this month, and continues to be a success online thanks to the impact from the film's very first trailer, that the sequel is already in the works. Confirmed for a scheduled release on January 17, 2025, M3GAN 2.0 will feature the returning Alison Williams alongside Violet Graw as the central duo of Gemma and her niece Cady. Williams will be a full producer on the sequel too.

Serving alongside returning producers Jason Blum and James Wan, Akela Cooper is returning for the sequel to write the script. According to Blum, apparently they were already discussing a potential sequel before M3GAN even released! If you want to see what all the fuss is about, M3GAN is still working its way through theaters. The film is described as such:

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems-a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

How do you feel about Saturday Night Live's take on M3GAN 2.0? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!