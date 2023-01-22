Saturday Night Live: Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Make Surprise Appearances During Aubrey Plaza's Monologue

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza kicked off the first episode of Saturday Night Live for 2023 with a monologue that took her back to her days as an NBC page, and one that reunited her with her Parks and Recreation co-stars Amy Poehler and...President Joe Biden. Plaza's monologue began with her opening up about her family, who were present having traveled from Delaware, and the reputation she has from fans due to the kinds of characters she plays on screen. When noting that she was previously voted the most famous person from Delaware, and that she beat Joe Biden, the President himself appeared to give a special shout-out.

When talking about beating Biden as the most famous person from Delaware, Plaza added: "He was pissed, he was livid, look at this video he sent me." At that point a video with President Biden began where the man himself said: "Aubrey, you're the most famous person out of Delaware and there's no question about that. We're just grateful you made it out of The White Lotus alive." The reaction, seemingly a spoiler for the hit HBO show, drew a gasp from the audience in attendance.

Plaza's monologue then took an interactive turn, with her putting her NBC Page jacket on and offering a tour of the studio to the viewers at home. While walking about and showing things off, Plaza reminisced about giving tours when she had her original job, noting people would constantly ask if they were going to "see a celebrity." At this point, right on cue, Amy Poehler appeared and the pair embraced. "Aubrey I see that you're wearing your page jacket, are you drinking again?" her former co-star asked her. Plaza then made a joke about going to visit the set design department, which she used to intern for. Watch the full thing in the player below.