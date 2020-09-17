She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Tatiana Maslany Casting News

A TV series focusing on She-Hulk was announced more than a year ago at Disney's D23 Expo, but in the time since the project was confirmed, there have been no solid reports about who could take on the titular role, with news that Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany would be starring as Jennifer Walters in the series taking many fans by surprise. Due not only to her following but also her many interviews featuring references to She-Hulk, many had placed Community and Mad Men star Alison Brie as the frontrunner, despite merely only hinting at having an interest in that opportunity.

Despite the casting news seemingly coming out of nowhere, fans were delighted to hear about the Emmy-winning Maslany taking on the role. The actress quickly earned success among genre enthusiasts thanks to Orphan Black, in which she played a number of different characters who discovered they were the result of a cloning experiment, amassing a number of personalities over the course of five seasons and ultimately earning her an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy. The cult success she earned was well deserved, but the actress, much like Brie Larson before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has yet to have household familiarity, which She-Hulk will surely change.

