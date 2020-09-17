She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Tatiana Maslany Casting News
A TV series focusing on She-Hulk was announced more than a year ago at Disney's D23 Expo, but in the time since the project was confirmed, there have been no solid reports about who could take on the titular role, with news that Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany would be starring as Jennifer Walters in the series taking many fans by surprise. Due not only to her following but also her many interviews featuring references to She-Hulk, many had placed Community and Mad Men star Alison Brie as the frontrunner, despite merely only hinting at having an interest in that opportunity.
Despite the casting news seemingly coming out of nowhere, fans were delighted to hear about the Emmy-winning Maslany taking on the role. The actress quickly earned success among genre enthusiasts thanks to Orphan Black, in which she played a number of different characters who discovered they were the result of a cloning experiment, amassing a number of personalities over the course of five seasons and ultimately earning her an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy. The cult success she earned was well deserved, but the actress, much like Brie Larson before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has yet to have household familiarity, which She-Hulk will surely change.
Scroll down to see fans sharing their excitement about the She-Hulk news!
That's Her
prevnext
that’s my she-hulk ! pic.twitter.com/9LhLEXBdkK— r*mmy (@goldenzyn) September 17, 2020
Let's Go
prevnext
THEY CAST SHE-HULK!!! LETS GO!!!! pic.twitter.com/zuE0PVxBAM— Lunwi #ReviveAEMH (@Lunwi88) September 17, 2020
Something to Celebrate
prevnext
If the rumors of casting are true - I am excited. It’s honestly just awesome to have something to celebrate about especially for She-Hulk in general pic.twitter.com/b7HIFb7Htd— Dan Yun 윤 (@DanYunIsTrying) September 17, 2020
Welcome
prevnext
Once again, the MCU does not miscast! Tatiana Maslany welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as 💪 SHE-HULK! pic.twitter.com/IUnSMUd8FL— Angel 🍿 (@BluRayAngel) September 17, 2020
Hell Yeah
prevnext
tatiana maslany as she-hulk ? HELL YEAH— ⧗♦️ نديمة (@jediharleystark) September 17, 2020
she's so freaking talented, i'm so excited pic.twitter.com/avjjCohV0S
Say It Again
prevnext
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK
Tatiana Maslany is SHE-HULK pic.twitter.com/3l65dbvfGH— EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) September 17, 2020
We Won
prevnext
WHEN I TELL YOU WE WON #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/mISmJ3VQY9— ✵ Izzy ✵ (@marvelxglow) September 17, 2020
FTW
prevnext
Tatiana Maslany She-Hulk FTW #Marvel pic.twitter.com/z4YFpYBbAM— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) September 17, 2020
Thinking One Thing
prevnext
Thinking about Tatiana Maslany as SHE-HULK and nothing else. pic.twitter.com/EX3zeKctdw— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 17, 2020
Spectacles Sample
prev
Tatiana Maslany, as Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk! pic.twitter.com/rSuyPbMteM— Jack (@JackFarelo) September 17, 2020