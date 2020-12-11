She-Hulk: Kevin Feige Teases More Marvel Characters Popping Up in Disney+ Comedy Series

✖

Disney+ superhero series She-Hulk will call other Marvel characters to the stand — and that's not conjecture. Marvel chief creative officer and producer Kevin Feige says the comedy-action series, about green-skinned lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), will see the sensational She-Hulk joined by new and existing characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them are Jennifer's cousin, scientist-turned-Avenger Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and the Abomination (Tim Roth), who menaced the mild-mannered Banner in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" — and green," Feige said during Marvel's presentation at Disney Investor Day 2020 on Thursday. Feige confirmed the "very funny" series from directors Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio) will see other superheroes (or villains) show up for court in She-Hulk.

"Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige teased.

In the Marvel Comics, Jennifer has been linked to such characters as Starfox — the brother of Thanos, played by Josh Brolin in the MCU — and has been romantically involved with Fantastic Four supporting character Wyatt Wingfoot and John Jameson of Spider-Man fame. During her superhero career, where she befriended such superheroes as the Wasp, Jennifer served as a member of both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

Most recently, She-Hulk helped form A-Force, an all-female Avengers team, with such superheroes as Captain Marvel and America Chavez. Brie Larson plays the former and Xochitl Gomez plays the latter when she makes her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jennifer's professional career makes her a colleague of lawyer Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, who Feige might have teased during his She-Hulk preview on Thursday.

Maslany's She-Hulk is part of a new class of superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other new additions include Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams (Ironheart). Oscar Isaac is rumored to play Marc Spector in Moon Knight, but Feige did not confirm casting for that Disney+ series during Thursday's presentation.

Marvel Studios has not set a release date for She-Hulk on Disney+. Other upcoming Marvel series include WandaVision on January 15 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, 2021.