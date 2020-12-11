Marvel Confirms Moon Knight Details for Disney+ Series

✖

During the Disney Investor Day presentation, Marvel head Kevin Feige offered new details about the upcoming Moon Knight series which is in development for Disney+. Described by Feige as an "Indiana Jones" like adventure, Marvel has confirmed that the series will be directed by Mohamed Diab. The official description for the series confirms that Marc Spector's specific alternate personalities will be their own characters in the show, in full it reads: "The Marvel Studios original series for Disney+ centers on the character Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography."

Not confirmed in the announcement however was if Oscar Isaac has signed on to the series as its titular hero or not. It's possible that negotiations with the Star Wars actor are still ongoing and that the ink just hasn't been dried as it were. Marvel recently announced that Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will serve as showrunner for Moon Knight. Slater has promised fans that the upcoming show will be one "hell of a ride" for Marvel fans:

"I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot," Slater tweeted. "It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride."

Moon Knight could be the first Marvel Studios project that dives into heavier content considering the character was typically aimed towards older comic book audiences. While that does not necessarily mean the show will be R-rated, especially considering it's coming to Disney+, Blade star Mahershala Ali has recently suggested the Kevin Feige-led studio will go to darker places as it moves on from Avengers: Endgame.

It was previously announced that production on Moon Knight is going to place Budapest in early 2021. No premiere date or window was announced during today's presentation.