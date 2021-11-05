Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast Confirmed, Xochitl Gomez Set as America Chavez

✖

Following reports this morning about the return of one character, Marvel Studios has officially confirmed the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the film will also feature the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer. Also confirmed was the previous report that The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez has been added to the cast as America Chavez. Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi was also confirmed to be behind the camera for the sequel.

"We're really pushing the boundaries of storytelling with this scary adventure," Feige said, confirming that the film would tie into the upcoming WandaVision TV series and also the upcoming third Spider-Man movie.

Raimi previously opened up about the project at a press conference, earlier this year. “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Earlier this year, Ejoiofor shared his excitement to reprise his Baron Mordo role for Strange 2 under the direction of Sam Raimi. "[Raimi is] coming on," Ejiofor said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022, production is already ongoing in England.