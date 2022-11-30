Daredevil: Marvel Went to Great Lengths to Hide Character's She-Hulk Suit

It's no secret that Marvel Studios crafts a dense shroud of secrecy around each project it produces. Keeping things under lock and key has proved quite fruitful for the Kevin Feige-led outfit, boosting the theatrical experience for the fans that manage to avoid spoilers until release. That secrecy means the studio went to great lengths to hide the suit worn by Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Because the studio didn't want to spoil the character's appearance, Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) yellow suit wasn't allowed when the series filmed on location. Instead, any outdoor shots featured a computer-generated suit.

"It's probably not invisible to other VFX professionals, but most of the She-Hulk vs Daredevil fight in episode 8 is CG. This was largely due to the secrecy around Daredevil—we weren't allowed to bring his costume out on location, so we were only able to shoot clean plates and the stunt-driving shots at the garage," Third Floor's Shannon Justison said in a new interview with Art of VFX.

As such, Justison and the team at Third Floor had to make intense scans of the on location sets so recreate digitally to fit in-line with the epic fight.

"We scanned the heck out of that garage knowing we'd have to rebuild it digitally. Then there was only a single day to shoot Charlie's close-ups on blue. We did a big stunt mocap shoot for the fight action and parkour moves, which was a huge help," Justison added. "The entire scene was a real jigsaw puzzle in post—a mix of clean plates, stunt mocap, blue screen performances, volume pick-ups for Tatiana's performances, and driving plates for Leapfrog. We worked closely with editor Jamie Gross and our postvis team at The Third Floor to reconstruct all the parts into a coherent scene, and then turned the whole thing over to Weta to let them work their magic."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

