Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi Debuts on Disney+ With New Trailer and Poster

Today marked a pretty epic day for Marvel fans, between the wide array of announcements from the Disney+ Day event, and the streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film, which has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, was a landmark venture for diversity in front of and behind the camera — and now, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled chronicles that in an epic way. The episode, which debuted on Disney+ on Friday alongside Shang-Chi itself, provides an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the film. You can check out a trailer and poster for the documentary below.

Earlier this year, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton spoke to ComicBook.com‘s Phase Zero podcast about the experience of working on the film, and indicated that the film’s blooper reel would definitely delight fans.

“There was one made that made me laugh quite a bit,” Cretton explained. “And I don’t know … I have no idea if it’ll be released.”

“I have also seen such a video,” Liu added. “So I can confirm that such a product exists, but in what capacity, how it will be introduced to the world remains to be seen. It’s a mystery.”

“Nora’s so quick and so funny, and I think she is responsible for easily 50 percent of that gag reel, at least the one that I watched, and it was so good,” Liu continued. “I love watching the BTS stuff, because it really just takes me back to when we were shooting, just felt like a simpler time just going to work every day and making this movie. It was really, really one of the most incredible times of my life.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+.