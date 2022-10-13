She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."

"Don't ruin it!"



Don't miss the finale of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5AZzTbYyqX — She-Hulk | FINALE TOMORROW (@SheHulkOfficial) October 13, 2022

Is She-Hulk renewed for a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties. The only live-action Marvel Disney+ show to immediately be confirmed for a second season was Loki, which broke the news during the post-credits scene of its Season 1 finale. Other shows, such as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, have been heavily rumored to get additional seasons, although that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

"Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you're going to get another season with a first season show," Gao told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast back in August. "So it's kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you'd be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done. Just because there's never a guarantee, you just never know if you're going to get another season, so you can't really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it."

Are you excited for She-Hulk's Season 1 finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!