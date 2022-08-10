She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Star Tatiana Maslany Joins Cast of New AMC Series

We're just a matter of days away from the launch of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will finally bring Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before She-Hulk even properly makes its debut, we now know Maslany's next television role. On Wednesday, AMC Networks announced that Maslany will be starring in and executive producing Invitation to a Bonfire, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Adrienne Celt's novel of the same name. This will mark Maslany's return to AMC, after her Emmy-winning work starring as the Leda clones in the network's hit sci-fi drama Orphan Black.

Set to debut in 2023, Invitation to a Bonfire is a six-episode psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey, and also stars Freya Mavor (Skins), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) and Ngozi Anyanwu (The Deuce).

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (Physical), Invitation to a Bonfire is inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov's co-dependent marriage, and follows Zoya (Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school's newest faculty member (Asbæk) – an enigmatic novelist – and his bewitching wife (Maslany). Inspired by Vera Nabokov, Maslany will portray Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo's wife; she is his editor-and his everything.

"Tatiana is a singular talent who we've wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black," Dan McDermott, AMC Networks' President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire's talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on- screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer."

Later this month, Maslany is set to play the title role in She-Hulk, a shift in her career that she was surprised to take on.

"I've always sort of been nervous to step into a world like this because I prize character over everything, and I just didn't know how much that would exist in bigger projects," Maslany explained in a recent interview with SFX Magazine. "But when I read the pilot, this was such an unexpected take on a superhero story. It's so human. There's really great explorations of the mundanity of life, in really great ways. And also, it's speaking to something that I'm really interested in, which is when you suddenly start getting seen as something; then you're seen as one thing, and you become commodified as that thing. What this show does, but in a funny and unexpected way, is deal with this idea."

What do you think of Tatiana Maslany joining AMC's Invitation to a Bonfire? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!