She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Was Initially Nervous About Joining the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow bigger and bigger, with more big-name actors and filmmakers appearing every year. It's at the point now where anyone who isn't part of the franchise is consistently asked about if or when they will join. Fans love the MCU, and most actors seem to love being a part of it, but joining such a sprawling franchise can still make someone a little nervous. Such is the case for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany.

This fall, Maslany will lead the She-Hulk Disney+ TV series as the titular hero, expanding the MCU even more. The former Orphan Black star recently talking with SFX Magazine about how she landed the part, and revealed that she was initially nervous about joining the MCU.

"This audition was the first real [one[, and it was done over Zoom so I don't even know, really, who all was present. But I met with Kevin [Feige] after I was cast and was able to sit down and chat with him," Maslany said.

"I've always sort of been nervous to step into a world like this because I prize character over everything, and I just didn't know how much that would exist in bigger projects," she continue. "But when I read the pilot, this was such an unexpected take on a superhero story. It's so human. There's really great explorations of the mundanity of life, in really great ways. And also, it's speaking to something that I'm really interested in, which is when you suddenly start getting seen as something; then you're seen as one thing, and you become commodified as that thing. What this show does, but in a funny and unexpected way, is deal with this idea."

Maslany went on to explain some of the unique themes that She-Hulk deals with, and how excited she was to explore them with her character.

"How do you own the wholeness of what your body is when something has happened to you; or you are suddenly seen so differently; or there's an expectation on you to behave a certain way because of how you look? There's all these undertones that I find really compelling in the subtext of this sort of story," she said. "Also, what is the expectation on a female superhero versus a male superhero? It's incredibly different."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18th.