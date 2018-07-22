Netflix’s ‘She-Ra’ First Look Photos Released

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television have revealed the first look at the new She-Ra and the Princesses of Power animated series from Noelle Stevenson, creator of the critically-acclaimed, bestselling graphic novel Nimona and the fan-favorite comic book series Lumberjanes.

The photos include a shot of She-Ra glowing with power, plus shots of the hero in her civilian persona as Adora and a teaser poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

Stevenson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how she came to be involved with the She-Ra reboot.

“I was really interested in finding what my next project would be, and finding something epic, serialized, action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi…all of the things I wanted to do,” Stevenson said. “[She-Ra] has this majority female cast, it’s centered around a female hero, it’s got rainbows and it’s got robots, it’s got everything I like in one place.”

It was just good timing that DreamWorks had recently purchased the rights to an entire library of classic characters, including She-Ra, and was looking for someone to develop a new version of the series. Despite being a full reboot of the franchise, there are some common elements between the new She-Ra and the original, such as Adora being kidnapped and raised by the Evil Horde only to discover who she really is later in her life.

“We’ve really started from the same starting point where the original show started from because Adora has such a great backstory,” Stevenson says. “She’s separated from her family as a baby, she’s sent to another planet, she’s adopted by the villain overlord and raised by him in this evil army. She’s been raised to believe that the villains are doing the right thing and that the Princesses are the evil ones. And so we follow her as she has this crisis of faith; she’s been very sheltered her whole life and as she starts to experience the world, she realizes that there’s more to this than she knew, that maybe there’s a reason they were called the Evil Horde…that maybe they were evil.

“As She-Ra, she doesn’t know how to act. This is all new to her, and it’s a little clumsy at first. It’s like an uncomfortable suit. She’s like, ‘Okay, here I am. I’m very glamorous, I’m very strong, people are looking up to me — because I’m very tall.’”

On Twitter, Stevenson also revealed the show’s key art and the premiere date:

What do you think of the new She-Ra? Let us know in the comments!

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuts on Netflix on November 16th.