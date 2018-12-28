‘She-Ra’ Showrunner Confirms He-Man Isn’t Coming to Netflix Reboot

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power recently debuted on Netflix to praise from both critics and fans, and seems to be bringing the love of these classic characters to an entirely new generation of viewers. However, while She-Ra is the shining star of the new Netflix project, there have been more than a handful of fans asking about her counterpart, He-Man, and whether or not the series could ever introduce the other characters from Masters of the Universe.

If you’re one of these fans, you’ll have to continue waiting for He-Man’s return, because there are currently no plans to bring him in to She-Ra any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking to Inverse about the second season of the series, She-Ra showrunner Noelle Stevenson confirmed that He-Man wasn’t on the table.

“It would be a challenge, I think, to bring He-Man to life in the present day. Even more so than She-Ra,” Stevenson said. “He’s a very iconic character. It’d be a lot of fun to incorporate him into the world of She-Ra, but I don’t know what my approach would be.”

The biggest reason behind this decision is to keep the focus of the series on She-Ra, and not on the larger universe around her. It’s already hard enough to work around the mythology without adding in every character from the incredibly popular lore.

“It’s sort of a dance of figuring out how to incorporate the larger lore of Masters of the Universe without needing to visit Eternia or see these very, very iconic characters appear,” Stevenson added. “Just letting it be about She-Ra’s story and her being disconnected from where she came from, from her family or Eternia.”

What have you thought of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power so far? Do you think He-Man could be getting his own show sometime in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now streaming on Netflix.