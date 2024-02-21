Shōgun: Anna Sawai Compares Filming Series to "Fun" Monarch, "There Wasn't Much Joking Around"

Don't expect too many wild behind-the-scenes stories from the production of FX's Shōgun. While "what's the funniest prank you played on your co-stars?" is one of those standard interview questions faced by many TV actors, Shōgun star Anna Sawai told ComicBook.com recently that the series' set was not a lighthearted one, and that the "very, very heavy" journey of her character mirrored some of her experiences on set. Comparing it to the relatively light and relaxed feeling of making Monarch, Apple TV+'s recent Godzilla spinoff, Sawai said that the two experiences were worlds apart, and appealing in totally different ways.

Shōgun will be a 10-episode series, starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke Abe, Yuki Kura and Fumi Nikaido.

"I think my journey on Shōgun was just very, very heavy," Sawai told ComicBook.com. "And so that was I think the tougher character to play also on like Monarch, I was having so much fun, we were always joking around and on Shōgun, there wasn't much joking around, I don't think it was that kind of vibe. But honestly, you know, Mariko's story is just so powerful that I would probably have a hard time finding a character that tops her."

Here's the series' official synopsis:

FX's Shōgun, based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. 'Lord Yoshii Toranaga' (Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

"Its English pilot, 'John Blackthorne' (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, 'Toda Mariko' (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line.

While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The series was created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer. Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Lu and Kondo all executive produce, and Hiroyuki Sanada also serves as a producer.

The first two episodes of FX's Shōgun premiere February 27th on Hulu and FX.