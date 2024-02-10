FX's Shogun Debuts New Extended Trailer

Shogun has a brand-new trailer from FX just days before the Super Bowl. In the latest clip, Hiroyuki Sanada helps acclimate viewers to this wild vision of feudal Japan. FX's new Super Bowl trailer serves as an introduction to James Clavell's beloved story for TV fans. (He wrote this novel a long time ago, and this is its most recent turn in the sun.) Lord Yoshii Toranaga is a complicated figure, and Shogun is trying its best to have him join the host of iconic TV characters from the last half-decade of prestige dramas. Judging by first reactions on the Internet, it seems as though that goal is within each! Check out the new Shogun trailer for yourself down below!

For those who don't know, Shogun will take place over 10 episodes on FX. The net work will spread distribution across other countries when the series gets rolling this month. You can catch Shogun on Hulu here in the United States. Over in Latin America, fans will have to tune into Star+. Also here for the ride on the FX series is Cosmo Jarvis. Shogun features the talents of adanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Anna Sawai, Moeka Hoshi, Hiroto Kanai, Tokuma Nishioka, Yuki Kura, Shinnosuke Abe, and Fumi Nikaido. Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo are billed as the creators of the TV Shogun series.

What Is FX's Shogun About?

(Photo: FX Networks)

FX has a synopsis for their anticipated series: "FX's Shōgun, based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. 'Lord Yoshii Toranaga' (Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

"Its English pilot, 'John Blackthorne' (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, 'Toda Mariko' (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line."

"While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father."

FX Hoping For Big Run With Shogun

(Photo: FX)

It's been for a long year since FX announces adaptation, and the company was confident back then about the performance of Shogun. In 2020, they made their aims for this show very clear. "The story of Shogun has captivated audiences since James Clavell first released his epic novel more than 40 years ago," John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks wrote. "The themes of an outsider encountering a new culture are as relevant today as then. We are honored to bring the series to today's viewers."

"There's a lot of really fun and fascinating work going on to try to balance the story out and tell it from both points of view," the executive would add. "We're also casting … really, really wonderful Japanese actors. I agree with your assessment that if [it is to] just sort of exoticize and fetishize Japanese culture through Western eyes and the male gaze, it would probably not fly. But I think there's an exciting opportunity to tell the collision of two cultures from both perspectives."

Do you like the look of Shogun so far? Let us know down in the comments!