Shogun TV Series Being Developed at FX

Disney has fans around the world glued to their screens as the company pushes forward with its investor call for the year. It was there FX made a compelling presentation by sharing a slew of upcoming titles. And as it turns out, James Clavell's Shogun is being developed by the network.

Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo will be bringing the series to life with Tim Van Patten onboard. The latter will act as a producer on the series which was described as being as epic and gritty as Game of Thrones. It was announced in conjunction with a TV series based on Alien which will have Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott overseeing it.

Lastly, FX is developing a retelling of James Clavell's saga Shōgun. @Justin_Marks_ and Rachel Kondo are adapting the epic with award-winning producer Tim Van Patten. pic.twitter.com/afFigszieg — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

If you want to know more about Shogun, you can check out Cavell's book as the hit novel is available widely online or in print. You can read Amazon's official description of the novel below:

"Set in the year 1600, it tells the story of a bold English pilot whose ship was blown ashore in Japan, where he encountered two people who were to change his life: a warlord with his own quest for power, and a beautiful interpreter torn between two ways of life and two ways of love.

The principal figures are John Blackthorne, whose dream it is to be the first Englishman to circumnavigate the globe, to wrest control of the trade between Japan and China from Portuguese, and to return home a man of wealth and position; Toranaga, the most powerful feudal lord in Japan, who strives and schemes to seize ultimate power by becoming Shogun—the Supreme Military Dictator—and to unite the warring samurai fiefdoms under his own masterly and farsighted leadership; and the Lady Mariko, a Catholic convert whose conflicting loyalties to the Church and her country are compounded when she falls in love with Blackthorne, the barbarian intruder."

