Shrinking Season 2 Adds Fan-Favorite Ted Lasso Star

One of Apple TV's most popular shows is getting a boost from the streamer's crown jewel series: Ted Lasso. Shrinking, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is currently in production on its second season. The already stacked cast will certainly have some new faces come around in Season 2, one of which TV fans know all too well as the face of new Richmond coach Roy Kent.

Brett Goldstein starred as Kent in all three seasons of Ted Lasso, winning two consecutive Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the gruff fan-favorite footballer. In addition to starring in and writing Ted Lasso, Goldstein co-created Shrinking alongside Segel and Bill Lawrence, so his involvement in front of the camera on that show isn't all too surprising.

According to Variety, Goldstein will have a guest starring role in Shrinking Season 2, though details of his character are being kept under wraps. There also hasn't been any word on just how big of a role Goldstein will play in the upcoming season. A guest star could easily appear for just one episode, but they could also appear multiple times over the course of the season.

Goldstein has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies over the years, but his portrayal of Roy Kent in Ted Lasso is what made him a household name. Nearly a year after the show concluded with its third season, fans are still wondering if there is an on-screen future for some of its most popular characters.

Potential Ted Lasso Spinoff

Last year, a social media post from Apple TV+ seemingly indicated that a Ted Lasso spinoff could be in the works, potentially following the Richmond football team after Ted's return to the United States. Goldstein's Roy Kent would be one of the fixtures of such a series, but the actor admitted that he wasn't aware of anything the post could've been hinting at.

"For the record, none of us were involved in that," Goldstein told EW. "I think it was just, here's a picture from the show, and I think a lot of people may have misinterpreted it. What would that potential [spin-off] be? Well, yeah, it'd be Roy making chocolate biscuits for Rebecca, and Beard and Roy working out who could communicate least. And Nate doing all the good stuff. And a lot of bloody laughs along the way."