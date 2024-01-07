Ted Lasso Season 4: New Rumor Teases Return of Jason Sudeikis' Character

Ted Lasso came to an end on Apple TV+ last year after three seasons, and while the show's creators claim they always planned to end the show at that time, many fans were convinced the finale set up a spinoff series. There have been lots of rumors about the show continuing in one way or another with many suggesting the story would likely move on without Jason Sudeikis as the show's titular character. However, a new rumor claims Sudeikis misses playing the lovable soccer coach. THR's Lesley Goldberg recently appeared on TV's Top 5 podcast, and claimed there could be more Ted Lasso after all.

"Obviously, the finale set up a couple of different possible spinoffs," Goldberg explained. "They've been mum about what's going on there. I've you know, heard through sources that Jason Sudeikis desperately misses that character. So, who knows if they're going to find a way to bring him back with a fourth season of Ted Lasso or if they're going to do another spinoff."

What Have Ted Lasso Stars Said About Spinoffs?

Brendan Hunt, who played Coach Beard in Ted Lasso in addition to being the show's co-creator, recently took part in a Reddit AMA (via Deadline) and talked about the possibility of a spinoff.

"My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while [and] decompressed," Hunt wrote.

Recently, Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) spoke with Deadline and addressed the idea of a spinoff and what he thinks could be next for Nate.

"No, no, I haven't actually," Mohammed said when asked if he thinks about Nate's future. "Well, occasionally I do. We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate's story in particular just feels so complete. I feel like we don't really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I'd be very proud of it." When asked if Nate could get married and have kids, Mohammed replied, "I still don't think there's definitely unfinished business to a degree there. He probably still needs to go to Dr. Sharon [Sarah Niles] for a little bit."

"Completely," Mohammed added when asked if he thinks this chapter is really closed. "We obviously knew where it was headed, and we read all the scripts, and we were doing all these interviews. In our heads, we're like, 'Wait. Once you've seen the series, you probably won't want anymore because there's so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.'"

He continued, "Ted's not going to come back, because he's not going to make that mistake. He's got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That's where his place is, and that's where he's happy. There's always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They're not all of a sudden perfect. Ted's still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, 'And see you next year.' It's like, well, where are we starting off on that? You know, I'm sure if we do anything – who knows – I'm sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series. I don't know. But we'll see."

