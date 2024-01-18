Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Teases Possible Spinoff

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple recently confessed that, despite the tremendous success of the Apple TV+ series, she'd be apprehensive about reprising her role of Keeley for a spin-off project, as the success of the series relied on the entire cast and crew, with a spinoff potentially failing to live up to the original series. She did note, however, that with the series finale teasing that Keeley and Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca would be starting a women's team, sparking speculation in some audiences about a spinoff, Temple expressed her interest in reuniting with Waddingham in the future. Of course, a reunion with Waddingham could come in any shape or form, so Ted Lasso fans shouldn't hold their breath as they wait for spinoff updates.

"Doing a spinoff, I feel nervous to do anything without it being the whole team, because we were such a team," Temple revealed to Variety. "But that being said, it is imperative that I find something to do with Hannah again at some point, because I love that woman profoundly."

Temple recently starred in the just-finished Season 5 of Fargo, with the shooting schedule of that series requiring her to quickly jump from one character to the next, as the actor recalled the complicated process of leaving Keeley behind.

"I had to finish that job so quickly and then start Fargo so quickly that in a weird way, I'm actually quite grateful for the fact that I didn't have a long window of goodbye with Keeley -- because I'm obviously going to miss her," Temple detailed. "She was a really happy person to play, even though she had her complicated moments and went through a lot, too. She's somebody who wants everybody to feel the best they can that day. That was a very precious character to have gotten to play for three years."

As far as the future of the series is concerned, Waddingham had similar comments about how the future of the concept is entirely dependent on the original show's unique dynamic, which would require Jason Sudeikis to return as the title character.

"Everyone keeps asking this, but no, there's been no word of a spinoff at all, and I have made it quite clear that unless Ted was in it ... I can't imagine, really, a world where Rebecca exists without Ted because they are each other's inspiration," Waddingham told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

