New Silo Clip Calls Security Into Question (Exclusive)

The hierarchy of society has undergone some major shifts in the world of Apple TV+'s Silo, with a new clip from this week's episode "Hanna" seeing even the sheriff facing pushback. Ever since the series launched, the story has seen that the society's attempts to maintain order only causes more complications, with both audiences and the characters themselves being left to wonder who is really in charge and who is calling all of the shots. Check out an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Silo above before Episode 8 of Season 1 premieres on Apple TV+ on June 16th.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The upcoming episode, "Hanna," is described, "New information causes Juliette to see her family's past differently-and she finally gains access to the silo's biggest secrets."

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Common (The Chi), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (Selma), and Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Just this week, Apple TV+ renewed the series for a second season, with the debut season set to conclude on June 30th.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple's number one drama series," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a press release. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in Season 2."

"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life," said Yost. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

Check out the new episode of Silo on Apple TV+ on June 16th.

