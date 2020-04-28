New Siren Clip Confirms the Connection Between Ryn and Hope (Exclusive)

No matter how far apart they might be, the connection between Ryn and Hope in Siren cannot be broken, as witnessed in the above clip from this week's all-new episode. With last week's episode seeing Ryn exploring what human motherhood was like, this connection confirms just how different the mermaids are from humans, despite the many things they have in common. That connection will hopefully keep her calm when she encounters a group of injured mermaids who managed to escape a violent encounter with Tia in the upcoming chapter of the saga. Check out the clip from this week's new episode above and tune in to a new episode of Siren this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.

In "The Island," Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

In the epic series that launched in 2018, the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben and Maddie must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there? Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers.

In Season Three, Ben’s shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.

Siren stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen. The series is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.

