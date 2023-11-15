Slayers: A Buffyverse Story's Emma Caulfield Shares Hopes for Sequel, Including a Taylor Swift Nod

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story brought back fan-favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters for a new adventure, and the cast is ready for more. During the BoxLunch Holiday Gala to benefit Feeding America, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to catch up with Emma Caulfield, who reprised her Buffy the Vampire Slayer role as Anya Jenkins in Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. Slayers offers a second chance to characters like Anya, Tara (Amber Benson), and Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), three women who met tragic demises in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. "What do you mean? They were treated so well," Caulfield says sarcastically of the characters' treatment in television series. Caulfield then says sincerely that she and her co-stars are eager for more, even getting a little ahead of themselves while recording the first Slayers installment.

"We're all for it. It's not up to us. Everybody wants to, oh yeah," Caulfield says. "We were clamoring for it while we were still doing the first one. And I've said this before: I really feel like any of the Anyas need to have secret journals that have, like, Taylor Swift poems and lyrics and need to sing about it. It's about the only thing I didn't do this time around. I'm like, 'I need to bust some.'"

Caulfield also confirmed that Benson, who co-wrote Slayers: A Buffyverse Story with veteran Buffy novelist Christopher Golden, already has thoughts on a sequel. Benson has even already shared some with the cast.

"Oh yeah, lots of them," Caulfield says. And while she doesn't know if a second Slayers season will happen or if the ideas Benson shared will make it in, she does say that the cast "all seem to be vibing on the same wavelength."

What is Slayers: A Buffyverse Story?

Written and directed by Amber Benson and Chris Golden and co-directed by Kc Wayland, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is an Audible Original that spins out of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, sending beloved Buffy characters on a new and different adventure. Here's Audible's official description of Slayers:

"A decade has passed since the epic final battle that concluded Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV). The game-changing spell that gave power to all potential Slayers persists. With new Slayers constantly emerging, things are looking grim for the bad guys. Rebellious vampire Spike (James Marsters) is working undercover in Los Angeles with his old pal Clem (James Charles Leary) when he meets feisty, rookie Slayer, Indira (Laya DeLeon Hayes), who wants Spike to be her mentor. Stakes intensify as Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) emerges from an alternate reality where she alone is the Slayer, and Buffy Summers doesn't exist. Cordelia enlists Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his ex, Drusilla (Juliet Landau). Giles (Anthony Head), Anya (Emma Caulfield Ford), Jonathan (Danny Strong), and Tara (Amber Benson) also return, but through the years and the vastness of the multiverse, not everyone is who they used to be…"

Caulfield spoke to ComicBook.com previously ahead of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story's release. She described how much she enjoyed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion.

"It was the most fun I've had on a job in years," Caulfield said. "It's one of my top, top, top, top favorite projects I've ever done. Loved it. And I never thought I would revisit that show in a million years. Never. But then knock, knock, and it's Amber, and I was like, 'Hmm, what are you doing? What's up? What is this?' And that was enough for me."

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is available now on Audible. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently streaming on Hulu.