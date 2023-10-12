Slayers: A Buffyverse Story Clip Introduces Anya To a Brand New Slayer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans, it's time to enter the Buffyverse. You can listen to Slayers: A Buffyverse Story now on Audible, but if you're wondering what it might sound like, we have you covered. Audible has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive excerpt from the nine-episode Slayers series. The clip sees Indira (Laya DeLeon Hayes), a brand-new Slayer, getting to know Anya (Emma Caulfield), the ex-vengeance demon. The conversation involves Anya's talents with magic and the possibility that she'll teach Indira a thing or two. You can listen to the clip below. Caulfield is reprising her role from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a role she told ComicBook.com she had never expected to revisit.

"It was the most fun I've had on a job in years," Caulfield said of her time recording Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. "It's one of my top, top, top, top favorite projects I've ever done. Loved it. And I never thought I would revisit that show in a million years. Never. But then knock, knock, and it's Amber, and I was like, 'Hmm, what are you doing? What's up? What is this?' And that was enough for me."

What is Slayers: A Buffyverse Story about?

Original cast members from the beloved TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, reunite for an all-new adventure about connections that never die—even if you bury them.

A decade has passed since the epic final battle that concluded Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV). The game-changing spell that gave power to all potential Slayers persists. With new Slayers constantly emerging, things are looking grim for the bad guys. Rebellious vampire Spike (James Marsters) is working undercover in Los Angeles with his old pal Clem (James Charles Leary) when he meets feisty, rookie Slayer, Indira (Laya DeLeon Hayes), who wants Spike to be her mentor. Stakes intensify as Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) emerges from an alternate reality where she alone is the Slayer, and Buffy Summers doesn't exist. Cordelia enlists Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his ex, Drusilla (Juliet Landau). Giles (Anthony Head), Anya (Emma Caulfield Ford), Jonathan (Danny Strong), and Tara (Amber Benson) also return, but through the years and the vastness of the multiverse, not everyone is who they used to be…

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is written and directed by Amber Benson and Chris Golden, and co-directed by Kc Wayland.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story debuted all nine of its episodes today. You can listen now on Audible.