Buffy Fans Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Series Finale
May 20th, 2003 was a very important date in television history as it saw the release of the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Today marks the 20th anniversary of "Chosen," which followed Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she fought against The First and destroyed Sunnydale's Hellmouth once and for all. In honor of today's anniversary, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the series and honor the final episode. Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris during all seven seasons of the show, also posted about the series finale. You can check out his post below...
"/It was 20 years ago today.../ It's hard to believe Buffy The Vampire Slayer signed off 20 years ago today (in the US)," Brendon wrote. "/But they're guaranteed to raise a smile.../ I still meet people nearly every day that were fans of the show and it can sometimes feel like we just finished filming and not that two decades have gone by," he added. "/It's wonderful to be here. It's certainly a thrill.../ I love that so many of you connected w/ the show & the characters. Despite some of the bittersweet memories, I'll always be grateful I had the opportunity to play Xander & that it gave me the chance to meet so many of you."
"/You're such a lovely audience.../ Thank you for holding a place in your heart for the show for all of these years. I'm just as big a fan as all of you and I miss watching it as much as I miss filming it," he continued. "/I don't really want to stop the show.../ I hope all of you find something to be as passionate about and were able to fill that big Buffy-shaped hole in your life. Painting is now filling much of that space in my life, and I'm lucky it's something that I discovered when I did."
/It was 20 years ago today.../— Nicholas Brendon (@NicholasBrendon) May 20, 2023
It's hard to believe Buffy The Vampire Slayer signed off 20 years ago today (in the US).#Buffy #Chosen #BtVS #BuffyTheVampireSlayer #Bittersweet #SeriesFinale #painting pic.twitter.com/mxjEXwc9Wm
You can check out some posts from Buffy fans below...
Epic Ending
prevnext
20 years ago today in Buffy history, our slayer realized she was gonna win, had Willow turn all the potentials into official slayers, told Spike she loved him, closed the Hellmouth, and for the first time ever got to look at the road ahead – and the series finale "Chosen" aired pic.twitter.com/vYrpY1Ugvm— Slayerfest 98: A Queer Podcast (@slayerfestx98) May 20, 2023
Best of the Best
prevnext
It’s been exactly 20 years since the final episode of #Buffy aired and no show has even come close to matching it since pic.twitter.com/JhstTG9pCB— David Opie (@DavidOpie) May 20, 2023
Forever Changed
prevnext
Buffy closed The Hellmouth 20 years ago today and my life has never been the same.— 💀🏳️🌈₡ҤØ$Ẹ₦ Ø₦Ẹ🏳️🌈🧟♀️ (@Angelia007) May 20, 2023
BTS
prevnext
you were bigger than the whole sky pic.twitter.com/gNHvbYPCaC— slayer dreams (@slayerxvampire) May 20, 2023
Team Spike...
prevnext
Today, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and heartbreaking moment on tv was aired. Its "CHOSEN", the final episode of #Btvs. #Spike #Buffy #Spuffy— Spuffy Latino 💗 (@SpuffyLatino) May 20, 2023
May 20, 2003 – May 20, 2023 ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/bfI4GqppRH
...Or Team Angel?
prevnext
May 20,2003. Buffy series finale aired 20 years ago. And it was our last time that we got to see buffy and Angel together. #buffy #angel #sarahmichellegellar #davidboreanaz pic.twitter.com/0D1fwkmFNz— Jessica Bartolac 🇮🇹🇭🇷🇬🇷🎗 (@xorunnerxo) May 20, 2023
Personal Connections
prevnext
The Buffy series finale is 20 years old. Tbh, this aired the summer i moved out on my own and started my journey to becoming an adult. Buffy Summers taught me so much. 😭 pic.twitter.com/PgkEDC6STF— Krakoan High Times (@doubtlesswave) May 20, 2023
What's Stopping You?
prevnext
20 years ago today, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” aired it’s final episode.
This is the single greatest TV show ever, to me. I love it to this day. I implore ya’ll to check it out. pic.twitter.com/zGYeE7F14Y— Straw Hat Stephen 🚀🦝 (@ReluctantScribe) May 20, 2023
"Got It Right"
prevnext
The Buffy series finale, Chosen, aired 20 years ago today. The weight of the world was lifted off the shoulders of Buffy Summers. Thousands of potential slayers were activated. Memorable deaths, epic speeches, etc. It's a series finale that got it right. #BuffyTheVampireSlayer pic.twitter.com/HHqJiISdvg— CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) May 20, 2023
Pour One Out For Anya Christina Emmanuella Jenkins
prevnext
20 years since the Buffy finale aired. RIP ANYA! pic.twitter.com/gWs8WNE2Xm— Stephanie Brownback (@Osu16Bit) May 20, 2023
She Will Always Be #1
20 years since we said goodbye to the most iconic female character on tv?! #buffy pic.twitter.com/GxYQssUVt4— lily 🪷 (@usuallysunny) May 20, 2023
All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are streaming on Hulu.prev