Buffy Fans Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Series Finale

May 20th, 2003 was a very important date in television history as it saw the release of the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Today marks the 20th anniversary of "Chosen," which followed Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she fought against The First and destroyed Sunnydale's Hellmouth once and for all. In honor of today's anniversary, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the series and honor the final episode. Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris during all seven seasons of the show, also posted about the series finale. You can check out his post below...

"/It was 20 years ago today.../ It's hard to believe Buffy The Vampire Slayer signed off 20 years ago today (in the US)," Brendon wrote. "/But they're guaranteed to raise a smile.../ I still meet people nearly every day that were fans of the show and it can sometimes feel like we just finished filming and not that two decades have gone by," he added. "/It's wonderful to be here. It's certainly a thrill.../ I love that so many of you connected w/ the show & the characters. Despite some of the bittersweet memories, I'll always be grateful I had the opportunity to play Xander & that it gave me the chance to meet so many of you."

"/You're such a lovely audience.../ Thank you for holding a place in your heart for the show for all of these years. I'm just as big a fan as all of you and I miss watching it as much as I miss filming it," he continued. "/I don't really want to stop the show.../ I hope all of you find something to be as passionate about and were able to fill that big Buffy-shaped hole in your life. Painting is now filling much of that space in my life, and I'm lucky it's something that I discovered when I did."

You can check out some posts from Buffy fans below...